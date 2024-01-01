Renewable Repercussions

On a recent research scouting trip in the Great Basin, Meg Mills-Novoa and her colleague Sophia Borgias were “staggered” by the number of lithium claim stakes they saw popping up across the Nevada desert floor.

“We could immediately see the extent and pace of change, with literally hundreds of claims that had clearly been staked in just the past few months,” says Mills-Novoa, an assistant professor in the Department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management and the Energy and Resources Group.

As California ramps up its decarbonization efforts to combat climate change, a mining and renewable energy boom is underway in the Great Basin—the vast, water-scarce region stretching east of the Sierra Nevada to the Colorado Plateau and from southeast Oregon to Southern California and northern Mexico. The dramatic expansion of infrastructure, however, could have dire impacts on the Great Basin’s scarce water supplies, desert ecosystems, and rural and Indigenous communities.

“We urgently need climate action,” says Mills-Novoa, who leads UC Berkeley’s Climate Futures Lab. “But how do we balance the crucial imperative of responding to climate change while not sacrificing vulnerable places and communities? Climate equity is about confronting these challenges, not pretending that they don’t exist.”

Mills-Novoa and Borgias are co-principal investigators of a three-year project studying the impacts of the low-carbon energy transition on the Great Basin’s water resources and equity implications for the people who live there. The project, which was recently awarded $700,000 from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, combines geospatial analysis, extensive review of regulations and water rights, and in-depth qualitative research.

“The Great Basin is often overlooked as an empty desert, but in fact there’s so much vibrance there in terms of both ecosystems and human communities,” says Borgias, an assistant professor in Boise State University’s School of Public Service.