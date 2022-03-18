Two endangered glass frogs discovered near Andean mining sites

An international team of biologists and researchers have identified two new species of endangered glass frogs near active mining areas in the Andes, discoveries they say highlight the region’s “cryptic diversity” while simultaneously underscoring the importance of conservation in a global hotspot for biodiversity.

With similar color patterns and transparent abdomens, the Mashpi glass frog (Hyalinobatrachium mashpi) and the Nouns’ glass frog (Hyalinobatrachium nouns) look very similar to other members of its genus. They also exhibit similar behavioral patterns—namely extended parental care—as related species of glass frogs (Hyalinobatrachium).

But bioacoustic analysis of Mashpi glass frog’s unique call and improvements to DNA sequencing helped researchers differentiate the species from their closest relatives. Their findings are outlined in a new article in PeerJ, an open-access journal of biological sciences, and conclude more than seven years of observation and comparative analysis of species across Central and South America.