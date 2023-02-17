In the rainforests of Borneo, people and wild pigs are fundamentally linked

The project builds on research Kurz began as a graduate student in the labs of Professors Justin Brashares and Matthew Potts. To better understand the species’ spatial distribution, the authors—who also include researchers from Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, and other institutions—used quantitative models to assess the influences of social and environmental factors on the locations of the bearded pigs.

Researchers paired observations from remote-triggered cameras scattered throughout rainforests in East Malaysia with figures from the Malaysian census and environmental data from Google Earth Engine. The authors also used an existing metric of hunting accessibility to include the influence of landscape resistance and population density in the model.

According to the findings, bearded pig occurrence on the cameras was found to be associated with certain environmental factors. For example, pig occurrence was positively associated with proximity to water; the authors hypothesize that water could help the pigs cool down in the warm tropical environment, or that fig trees near water may provide a source of food.

The results also showed a relationship between Indigenous hunting communities and hunting accessibility. The researchers estimated that pig occurrence in remote locations was positively associated with a higher proportion of Indigenous pig hunting communities, whereas they estimated that pig occurrence in areas closer to roads and settlements was associated with a medium to low proportion of the same communities.