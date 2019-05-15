Investment in renewable energy could save tropical rivers

The key to saving the planet’s tropical rivers lies in investing in renewable energy technologies such as solar and wind power rather than building large hydropower dams, argue UC Berkeley researchers and their colleagues in a commentary published today in Nature.

Continued reliance on hydropower could put vulnerable tropical river ecosystems—and the communities that rely on them—at unnecessary risk, the authors contend.

Looking to invest in clean energy, many developing nations in Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia are planning to increase hydropower through the development of new dams. But many of the ambitious dam-building plans are holdovers from the mid- and late-twentieth century, when solar and wind alternatives were in their infancy and expensive. With the costs of solar and wind dropping precipitously, the research team supports investing in a mix of wind, solar, and storage technologies, which can be more sustainable and less costly than building mega-dams on tropical waterways.

The commentary arrives at a moment when progress in renewable energy research and energy storage has never been faster. And yet human-induced climate change continues to threaten ecosystems, biodiversity, and the cultural survival of indigenous communities across the globe.

Protecting tropical river ecosystems is critical as policy makers and governments consider which energy technologies to invest in to meet their electricity needs, say the authors. “Large hydropower dams in rivers like the Mekong or Irrawaddy endanger unique ecosystems and livelihoods,” said lead author Rafael Schmitt, a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University, and a former visiting PhD student and postdoctoral scholar at UC Berkeley. “Thinking strategically about dam impacts and benefits and non-hydro renewable alternatives will be crucial to preserve large rivers worldwide.”