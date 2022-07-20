Rausser College launches Master of Nutritional Sciences and Dietetics program

In response to changing professional credentialing requirements for registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs), the Department of Nutritional Sciences and Toxicology at Rausser College of Natural Resources today announced the launch of a new Master of Nutritional Sciences and Dietetics (MNSD) program.

This new, 21-month program provides the required coursework and supervised practice hours for RDN credentialing examination eligibility and exposes students to leaders in the fields of clinical dietetics, research, food, education, policy, and public health. Applications for the inaugural cohort open on September 15.

“Rausser College is excited to offer students a new opportunity to receive advanced training in the field of nutritional science and dietetics,” said Dean David Ackerly. “Our new master’s program will prepare students to become the next generation of nutrition thought-leaders, practitioners, and food entrepreneurs.”

A clinically focused graduate program, the MNSD offers students the benefits of a traditional graduate degree with advanced dietetics coursework, internship hours, and opportunities to participate in cutting-edge research at a top-rated public university.

Students will spend the majority of their first year building a strong professional mastery of core content areas through classroom instruction. Topics range from fundamentals like nutritional status assessment and clinical nutrition management to advanced themes such as resource management, policy evaluation, and research methods in nutritional sciences.

To further connect metabolic biology and nutritional sciences research with their coursework, students will complete a capstone research project in the summer term following their first year.

“Our program’s strong academic and research focus encourages students to pursue self-directed projects and work with faculty who are pioneers in their field,” said Professor David Moore, chair of the Department of Nutritional Sciences and Toxicology. “

As they continue into their second year, students will gain experience in professional worksites to prepare for practice as registered dietitian nutritionists. All students will rotate through a hospital setting, a community nutrition setting, and a foodservice setting throughout the duration of the program. These rotations will be pre-arranged by MNSD staff, eliminating the need for students to find their own preceptors.

“Our location in the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area creates a unique training experience for students to shape nutritional sciences and dietetics practice, research, and policy through partnerships with clinical providers, community organizations, local schools, and campus groups and initiatives,” said Mikelle McCoin, MNSD program director and assistant adjunct professor.

For more information, visit the Master of Nutritional Science and Dietetics page.