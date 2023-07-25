Quantifying the strength of the land carbon sink

A schematic representation of the processes enhancing the land carbon sink (left) and the processes limiting the net land carbon sink (right). The past, present and future of the sink are determined by the combined result of enhancing and limiting processes. Graphic courtesy of Ruehr, Keenan, Williams, et al.

The assessment, published today as a new review paper in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, presents a comprehensive analysis of hundreds of scientific research articles and explores the complex interactions between the Earth's ecosystems and the atmosphere. These terrestrial ecosystems—collectively referred to as the land carbon sink—absorb approximately one-third of anthropogenic carbon emissions annually, and thus have effectively lessened the impact of greenhouse gas emissions linked to humans.

"Research has greatly advanced our understanding of the carbon cycle and the Earth's capacity to regulate climate change," said Environmental Science, Policy, and Management (ESPM) PhD candidate Sophie Ruehr, lead author of the review. "The land carbon sink has served as a buffer, offsetting a significant portion of human carbon emissions and helping to stabilize the global climate."

According to the review, the combination of carbon fertilization—where plants take up additional carbon from the atmosphere while reducing water lost to evaporation—and warmer temperatures in the northern hemisphere helped the land carbon sink double from the 1960s to the 2010s. Without that increase, the authors estimate that the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide would have exceeded 500 parts-per-million by 2020.

"We’ve been the beneficiaries of a built-in offset to climate change through the increasing natural land sink,” said co-author Trevor Keenan, a professor in ESPM and scientist in the Climate and Ecosystem Sciences Division at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. “But this natural capacity will likely run out.”