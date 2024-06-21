Unveiling the hidden culprits of air pollution in Los Angeles

Skyscrapers in Downtown Los Angeles as photographed from an airplane during the research campaign. Photo courtesy of Eva Pfannerstill.

The skies above Los Angeles hold a surprising truth about the region’s air pollutants: biogenic sources like trees and other plants emit volatile organic compounds that react with anthropogenic pollutants, leading to formation of summertime air pollution in the region.

In a groundbreaking effort to directly measure the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) above the city, UC Berkeley researchers Eva Pfannerstill, Allen Goldstein, and their colleagues found that approximately 60 percent of these pollution-forming compounds are linked to reactions associated with growing urban plants. The study, which was published today in Science, also details a significant temperature dependence of some human-driven VOC emissions—an effect not accounted for in the current emission inventories.

"It is well known that volatile organic compounds emissions by plants are temperature dependent,” said Pfannerstill, a former postdoctoral researcher in Goldstein’s lab and the study’s lead author. “These compounds are highly reactive and therefore efficiently react in the atmosphere."