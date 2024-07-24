Reforestation is more cost-effective than previously thought

A first-of-its-kind study published today in Nature Climate Change sheds new light on reforestation, the restoration of tree cover to deforested areas, and its untapped potential as a powerful and responsive climate strategy.

The analysis, which was co-authored by researchers from Conservation International and UC Berkeley, found that well-planned reforestation projects have up to 10 times more low-cost carbon removal potential than previous estimates from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have indicated. The study is the first to calculate the cost-per-ton of reforestation based on actual data from projects in low- and middle-income countries and is particularly significant as world leaders attempt to meet the targets outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Reforestation often entails planting new, single-species trees to refill land that was previously deforested. The authors, however, found that in 46% of forests, natural regeneration—where the land is allowed to regrow on its own—could sequester more carbon at a lower cost than conventional reforestation methods. Mixing reforestation methods could remove about 40% more carbon than using a single method alone, according to the findings.