Can ecotourism help promote and celebrate cultural diversity and biodiversity?

A resident in the city of Quibdó, Colombia, dressed as the Atrato river and its biodiversity at the Festival of San Pacho. The costume exemplifies the intricate connection between biodiversity and cultural diversity. The festival was added to the UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012, and was described as the most important symbolic event in the life of the city of Quibdó. Photo by Stephanie Ontiveros Ospina.

Around the world people have developed strong, intimate connections with their surrounding wildlife and ecosystems. From traditional dances to inspiring ways of knowing and being, wildlife is woven into the fabric of cultures worldwide. This connection is evident in countless traditions, such as songs, dances, and art that celebrate animals, plants, rivers, and forests. New research reveals that in Colombia, regions with the highest biocultural richness—places where biodiversity and cultural diversity are deeply intertwined—largely overlap with territories of Indigenous peoples and Afro-Colombian communities.

A new study published in People and Nature led by ESPM professor Alejandra Echeverri, integrates biology, anthropology, music, and geography to map the places where biodiversity and cultural diversity overlap, highlighting areas with the greatest potential for sustainable ecotourism development. The research was focused on Colombia—one of the most biodiverse countries on Earth and host of last month’s United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16)—and provides a framework that could be applied elsewhere for ecotourism planning.

Exploring the relationship between biodiversity and cultural diversity

Biodiversity and cultural diversity can be mapped in different ways for ecotourism purposes. The study researchers, who are ecologists, musicians, anthropologists, and spatial analysts, focused on mapping species and cultural practices that draw tourists to a location. For example, they charted the distribution of birds, mammals, fishes, and other species under the premise that tourists might go birdwatching or sports fishing.