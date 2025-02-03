Balancing action and acceptance amidst rapid environmental change

As ecosystems around the planet undergo rapid transformations, policymakers and land managers are grappling with a pressing question: when is it time to stop resisting ecological changes and accept a new normal?

A new study published in the Journal of Applied Ecology may offer decision-makers guidance and support in navigating the increasingly difficult—if not impossible—task of conserving historic ecological baseline conditions. “The decision of when to resist and when to accept, therefore, involves a lot of uncertainty,” stressed lead author Abby Keller, a PhD candidate in the Department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management at UC Berkeley. “Luckily, we can use mathematical concepts from decision theory to support rational decision-making under uncertainty.”

The study authors—who include Associate Professor Carl Boettiger—examined efforts to manage the European green crab, an invasive marine species that has spread to every continent except Antarctica. Green crabs are an extremely difficult species to control, Keller said, as their larvae develop in open waters for several months and are capable of traveling hundreds of kilometers across the ocean. And even if adult crabs are physically removed from a bay, a deluge of new larvae can rapidly replenish their numbers. Keller likened this to “trying to remove water from a lake that is replenished by a rain-fed mountain stream, except the amount of water flowing into the lake is only increasing.”