California’s most elusive mammal photographed for the first time

A tiny, elusive mammal native to a small stretch of the Sierra Nevada has been photographed for the first time by a team led by UC Berkeley student researchers.

The Mount Lyell shrew (Sorex lyelli) is a minuscule mammal measuring 9 to 10 centimeters in length and weighing 2 to 3 grams. It inhabits a small, high-altitude region in the Eastern Sierra Nevada region, where it spends most of its time underground. The animal was identified by biologist Clinton Hart Merriam in 1902, but until recently, researchers had never photographed the animal alive—making it the only known mammal in California to lack photographic documentation.

Earlier this month, wildlife photographer Vishal Subramanyan, BS ’24 Ecosystem Management and Forestry; BA ’24 Statistics, and collaborators released the images they captured of the shrew in November 2024. The student researchers—who include Integrative Biology undergraduate Prakrit Jain, and University of Arizona student Harper Forbes—also produced a video in collaboration with the California Academy of Sciences, where Jain interns and Subramanyan is a part of the Academy’s first cohort of California Creators for Nature.