Fifty Years of Excellence

This month officially marks 50 years since the founding of the College of Natural Resources at UC Berkeley. The College has already launched a special issue of Breakthroughs magazine, published other stories in honor of the anniversary, and installed commemorative banners around campus, and is planning a number of celebratory events for the coming months.

In the first course catalog for the newly formed College of Natural Resources in 1974, acting dean Loy L. Sammett wrote that the philosophical direction of the new College lay in the belief that “our renewable resources must be used in ways that are at once productive, conservative of those resources, and protective of environmental quality.”

Half a century later, Rausser College of Natural Resources remains grounded in that belief and is a leader in cutting-edge research, exceptional educational opportunities, and creating connections between science and society through outreach, policy, and community engagement—with the unifying goal of responsibly stewarding our natural resources and creating a sustainable global future for all.

“The College of Natural Resources was born during a time when major federal laws were first being enacted to control air and water pollution, the Environmental Protection Agency was established, and people were waking up to the need to protect our planet,” said former UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol T. Christ, who retired on June 30. “Even as environmental issues grow in complexity and urgency—and our understanding of these issues expands—the College has remained at the forefront of interdisciplinary, bold, responsive research and education that keep at their center the incalculable bond between humans and nature.”